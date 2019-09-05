MARYVILLE, Tenn — The most recent numbers from the National Foster Youth Institute detail just how difficult life can be for foster children in Tennessee and nationwide.

Mari Wyatt lives in Maryville and began her journey as a foster parent almost one year ago. She said, when it comes to children, when you see a need you need to fill it as soon as possible.

"We didn't ever think about fostering until DCS called us and asked could you take your grandchildren in," she said. "We were like we can do anything we can to help."

She described that moment as a no brainer and by the end of the call, her family grew by two.

RELATED: Tennessee lags in placing foster kids in family settings

"They really needed us and so we stepped up to do what we can she said," she said.

Wyatt believes this is a story many people know all too well and the barriers little ones in the system face can be a harsh reality. According to new statistics out this week from the National Foster Youth Institute only about half of foster care children finish high school and less than 3% actually graduate from a four-year college.

"This is a traumatic epidemic that we are in for them," former foster mom, Nina Ward said.

Ward spent three years as a foster parent before the children were adopted to other families. She said she's hoping to see less talking and more doing.

"It's not getting any better so we're gonna have to go and get our hands dirty and get to work," Ward said.

According to both Wyatt and Ward, a large part of that work is looking at the trauma. The Foster Youth Institute also found 25% of children who age out of the system suffer from PTSD. It also explains after reaching 18, 20 percent will become instantly homeless.

Ward said these numbers are heartbreaking but she's hoping with more awareness more people will step up and be the village every child deserves.

"We need to stop pointing fingers and being appalled and start stepping up and embracing these children," Ward said. "The village is only getting bigger, anybody that interceded, anything that could change for that child, we've got to go there."