DESTIN, FL (WSMV) - An East Tennessee man drowned in the Gulf of Mexico at Henderson Beach Park in Destin, Florida.

Suryanarayan Arundhadthi, a 46-year-old from Ooltewah, Tennessee, was found not breathing on Saturday, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said.

Ooltewah is located in Hamilton County, near Chattanooga.

First responders were called to the scene at around 12:18 p.m and began to administer CPR, but were not able to save him, according to a tweet from the sheriff's office.

The victim's daughter said his legs were swept out from under him in rough surf, another tweet from the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to update it with any new information.