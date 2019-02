Several East Tennessee Schools have been closed for illness in flooding over the past few weeks.

Here's a running list of schools and districts closed due to illness:

Blount County: Closed Friday (2/22) and Monday (2/25)

All Saints Episcopal School Morristown: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

Anderson County: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

Emerald Academy: Closed Wednesday (2/20), Thursday (2/21), and Friday (2/22)

Knoxville Christian: Closed Friday (2/22)

Morristown-Hamblen Child Care Centers and Early Intervention: Closed Friday (2/22)

Rogersville: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

Scott County: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

Here's a list of schools and districts closed due to flooding:

Anderson County: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

Bell County, KY: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

Claiborne County: Closed Friday (2/22)

Etowah: Closed Friday (2/22)

Grainger County: Closed Friday (2/22)

Hamblen County: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

Hawkins County: Closed Friday (2/22)

Heritage Christian Academy: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

McCreary County, KY: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

McMinn County: Closed Friday (2/22)

Meigs County: Closed Friday (2/22)

Monroe County: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

Morgan County Head Start: Closed Thursday (2/21)

Oneida: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

Tri-State Christian Academy: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22)

Whitley County KY: Closed Thursday (2/21) and Friday (2/22