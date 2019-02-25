KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Flooding and road closures have caused schools across East Tennessee to close.
Schools closed Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019:
- Christian Academy of Knoxville
- Claiborne County
- Cocke County
- Hancock County
- Hawkins County
- Knox County
Check the current school closings here.
RELATED: East TN road conditions and closures after Saturday's flooding
RELATED: 41 Knoxville roads remain closed due to flooding
RELATED: Zoo Knoxville will remain closed on Tuesday due to flooding, power outage