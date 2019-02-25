KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Flooding and road closures have caused schools across East Tennessee to close. 

Schools closed Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019:

- Christian Academy of Knoxville

- Claiborne County

- Cocke County

- Hancock County

- Hawkins County

- Knox County

