KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — He's a strong student at Dogwood Elementary School. Alex Koloske is also a good friend with a big heart.

"He definitely encourages others, helps others out all the times, makes sure he is a role model no matter what class he is in. He's a role model for kindergarten all the way through fifth grade. He truly helps others in more ways than we could ever imagine," fifth grade teacher Maria Bradley said.

Alex and his class went to Biz Town in Clinton. The experience teaches real-world economics in an interactive simulated town. He was elected mayor.

Alex is also a Cub Scout who especially enjoys the scouts' litter cleanup projects.

On Fridays, Alex and his family take part in a special outreach.

"Water Angels! It's a great ministry. We work with the homeless and at-risk in our community just sharing meals and some clothing supplies and it is a great place," his mother, Amber Koloske, said. "He seems to really enjoy it when he grabs some food himself and some time sitting and talking to some of the people we serve there."

Helping the hungry is important to Alex. He's part of a project at school to collect canned food.

"We're having a big event at Water Angels. We're doing a Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless. It's going to be really good. I'm cooking deviled eggs. And I'm also serving after I'm done with that," he said.

His mother and teacher share high expectations for his future.

"He helps out the whole community. So I see him definitely stepping up in the future and being one of our great leaders," Maria Bradley said.

Amber Koloske said, "That he follows his own dreams and that he just makes his place in the world and tries to make it a better place."

Alex Koloske is already making his community a better place.

