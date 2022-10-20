High school student 'sees' volunteering in a different way

Paisleigh Hall not only excels in the classroom, she is also a volunteer in her community, helping others find their perfect sight.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paisleigh Hall sees her high school experience at Career Magnet Academy a little differently than everyone else.

Hall is outgoing and loves to connect with others, as well as get involved in every way she can. CMA offers her those opportunities.

She is only a freshman, who has only been at the school a couple of months. She wasted no time and joined three clubs immediately.

"I am on the bowling team," Hall said. "I'm on SGA Student Government and I'm an ambassador for CMA."

This busy teenager doesn't just give her all inside the school walls either. She volunteers with Remote Area Medical in her free time.

Hall's father is the COO of the organization, which she credits to giving her unique opportunities. She has ultimately helped others see their potential.

"I work in vision lab and vision dispensing when I'm there," Hall said. "That basically means that I could help people pick out their glasses, and then after they pick them out, I get to make them."

She started volunteering with RAM at the ripe age of nine. The reward she's gotten from it outweighs any payment.

"You don't really know how impactful it is until you hear the stories like the stories there is amazing," Hall said. "Just to know that you're helping somebody that much doing so little."

Those experiences inspired a future career goal.

"I want to be in the medical field," Hall said. "I don't really know where. Right now I want to be an ophthalmologist or do eyes. I love eyes."

Being at Career Magnet Academy helps her with that, with the programs in place to help students get their associate's degree before they graduate high school. Hall hopes the program will give her a jumpstart.

Whether it's clubs or caring for others, Paisleigh has her sights set on success.