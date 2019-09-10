KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — I'm on Katy's Krew. How about you!

That's a cheer six-year-old Chandler Bibee does to raise money for the Race for the Cure.

"To help people with breast cancer," the first grade student said.

Her mother, Katy Bibee, was 32 when she found a lump and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"So I had a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 3-month old," Katy Bibee said. "Going through chemotherapy and a very hard surgery is just hard but we had lots of support so we were super thankful."

When Katy Bibee was diagnosed with breast cancer she had children who were 5, 3, and 3 months

Bibee Family

Her husband started a Race for the Cure team called Katy's Krew.

"We had previously participated in Race for the cure in honor of my mom. But he was like I am going to raise as much money as I can," she said.

Katy's Krew has raised about $100,000 since her diagnosis in 2013 and Chandler herself is responsible for a big chunk: $10,000.

Her 9-year-old brother, Haynes, and 11-year-old sister Ella Blaire also work hard to raise money for the team.

The entire Bibee family contributes to the Race for the Cure

Bibee Family

Komen East Tennessee is thankful for the Bibee family's commitment.

Komen East Tennessee Executive Director, Amy Dunaway said, "Their mom was diagnosed when Chandler was three months old and so they've been doing this all their lives. Race for the Cure in October, that's what they know. And it's really cool to see them come out, support their mom, and to watch them grow up over the years."

Katy Bibee is cancer-free. She's a survivor who gives back with the help of her friends and family.

"I'm so proud of her. I'm so proud of all my kids," she said. "Our kids for the longest time thought the pink ribbon meant Katy's Krew."

The Race for the Cure is October 19, 2019. Hundreds of of volunteers will come out to help, including Chandler and the rest of Katy's Krew.

