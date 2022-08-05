What to know about the 2022-2023 school year for KCS

For the first time in about two years, the school year will look a lot like it did pre-pandemic.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school brings on many different emotions.

Excitement, stress and even anxiety.

"The first three weeks of school. it's a learning curve for everybody,” Melissa Cox said.

Cox, a mom of three kids who attend Knox County Schools, has some advice.

"So, you know, patience, flexibility, grace are very important, and, you know, it just takes time to get back into that rhythm," she said.

"We are not requiring masks; they are optional if students want to do that,” said Jon Rysewyk, the superintendent of Knox County Schools.

Knox County Schools has no COVID-19 restrictions.

The CDC recognizes Knox County as "high risk" for COVID-19 infections.

Some students will start fresh in a brand new building. Earlier this week, Lonsdale Elementary school celebrated the opening of its brand new facility.

Parents and school leaders say the new building is a solution to Lonsdale's overcrowding issues.

"This building will give more staff planning spaces. state of the art multimedia center,” Rysewyk said.

"I am overjoyed,” said Angel Bowman, who is a mom of kids who attend Lonsdale Elementary School.

Another new school Adrien Burnett Elementary is scheduled to open after fall break.