32 knives, two guns, found at multiple Knox County schools as of late March

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials said that several weapons had been found in Knox County elementary, middle and high schools during the current school year.

As of March 26, officials said two guns were found. They were found inside Central High School and New Hopewell Elementary school. Officials also said that 32 knives were found inside of school buildings.

Officials said that they found a knife at Bearden High School and South Doyle High School three separate times. They were also found at Pond Gap Elementary School, Austin East High School, Cedar Bluff Elementary Scool and South Doyle Middle School.

Officials also said that a flare gun was found in Karns High School in January.