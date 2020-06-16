x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

education

37,000 West Virginia students to get free books with help from Dollywood Foundation

West Virginia elementary school students will receive free books this summer with help from the Dollywood Foundation.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Educational background. Books pile, pencils, apple and open notebook against empty classroom blackboard for copy space. Back to school concept

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials say thousands of West Virginia elementary school students will receive free books this summer with help from the Dollywood Foundation and state and federal funds.

The Gazette-Mail cited the state Department of Education in reporting that about 37,000 rising first and second-grade students will each get five books. The first two should arrive by mail this month and three more will be sent next month.

Officials said the books will be read aloud and paired with other educational activities online and on the Education Station show on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

This story was originally reported by the Associated Press.

RELATED: Goodnight, Dolly! Dolly Parton reads her tenth and final bedtime story for kids tonight

RELATED: Books being given out to Tennessee students this summer

RELATED: 'The Library That Dolly Built': UT documentary coming to theater near you April 2