Two East Tennessee teachers among 6 named state finalists for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced that six Tennessee teachers were named state finalists for the prestigious Presidential Awards in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the highest honor for U.S. K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teachers.

Administered by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the PAEMST program recognizes awardees for their contributions to teaching and learning, along with their ability to help students make progress in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science, according to a release from TDOE.

In addition to honoring individual achievement, the goal of the awards program is to showcase the highest standards of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teaching.

“These finalists represent the most outstanding STEM teachers Tennessee has to offer and this recognition of their work and passion is a true inspiration to students and fellow teachers,” state Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said. “We applaud and celebrate their hard work, their many sacrifices on behalf of their students and their commitment to STEM education.”

The 2021 Tennessee state finalists are:

Natalie Boyd, Math, Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet, Metro Nashville Public Schools

Phillip Cutshaw, Math, South Greene High School, Greene County Schools

Monica White, Math, Holloway High School, Rutherford County Schools

Jesse Hillis, Science, Signal Mountain Middle High School, Hamilton County Schools

Chikezie Madu, Science, White Station High School, Shelby County Schools

Bethany Saunders, Science, Hardin Valley Middle School, Knox County Schools

Each of the state finalists will now move on to the national selection committee, who will identify up to two teachers—one in mathematics and one in science—from each state, according to the release.