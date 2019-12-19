KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Science class was not everyone's best subject. Yet, learning about science, technology, engineering and mathematics can open new career paths for students across all grades.

So, the Tennessee Valley Authority awarded $600,000 in grants to schools across the Tennessee Valley and in five other states to develop STEM projects this week. This is the second year of the grant program, which Batelle Education also helps operate.

It awarded 142 grants for projects like the "Aquaponics Workforce" at Mount Juliet High School, in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. This project gives students opportunities to learn about aquaponics tanks by working with them hands-on. The tanks recycle fish waste and naturally keep the water clean.

"Students will be setting rations and balances, weighing fish, monitoring nutrition, learning food processing and testing water and pH," Linsay Nicholas said, a teacher at Mount Juliet. "Ag classes will also be keeping up with care and maintenance of the fish and water and will be learning to cycle fish manure to use as fertilizer for plants in the greenhouse."

The Aquaponics Workforce project is just one example of how TVA's grants are used to fund STEM projects but they all give students the chance to work with STEM concepts hands-on.

“Thanks to this continued support, students in six states will experience hands-on learning in new and exciting ways,” said Wes Hall, interim senior vice president for Education and Philanthropy at Battelle. “TVA and BVI are growing awareness of STEM education and its importance throughout the Valley.

TVA gave funding up to $5,000 per grant and preference was given to applications that explored concepts related to the environment, energy, community problem solving as well as economic and career development.

Grants were given in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers Incorporated, a TVA retiree organization.