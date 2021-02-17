'A sense of peace' | Educators excited for state COVID-19 vaccine availability

Teachers across Tennessee will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to the state's vaccine plan advancing forward.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee is opening up vaccinations for teachers across the state. The changes mean tens of thousands more Tennesseans will be eligible for the shots .

The change will take effect on February 22. The state's vaccine plan is moving into phase 1b. People ages 65 and older will also be eligible to get the vaccine.

Educators in Hamblen County are excited for the opportunity to get on the vaccination list, but think they should have been a higher priority.

Originally, teachers had to travel across county lines to get a shot, because it wasn't available to them in Hamblen. Dr. Jeff Perry, the district's superintendent, has fought for the shots from the beginning.

"It was extremely frustrating to have my teachers have to go out of our county have all that inconvenience, to be vaccinated when that should just be a basic, fundamental thing that we do," Perry said.

Perry explained his staff has gone above and beyond to be on the front lines for children during the pandemic. While the district understands the importance for medical staff and frontline workers to be vaccinated first, he wanted a courtesy extended to educators sooner.

“So no matter what it was, we answered the call and we took care of the needs of the community, and in return, all that we were asking for, is to be vaccinated," Perry explained.

Perry said he was excited to learn of the state's plan to open up the shots to educators.

"We're, of course, rushing to to create all those logistical pieces that have to take place to make sure that our teachers are vaccinated," Perry explained.

Erica Carey, an eighth grade ELA teacher at Lincoln-Heights Middle School in Morristown, said while she isn't planning to get the vaccine at this time, she's glad for those who want it.

"This gives teachers a sense of peace, and just hope as we move forward into education," Carey said.

She's been a teacher for 15 years, is a part of the Tennessee Educator Fellowship Program, is a learning leader in the district and was last year's district middle school teacher of the year.

She said without a doubt this school year has been one of the hardest she has experienced. She misses the real interaction with students.

"We've got to do what we've got to do," Carey said. "So, if teachers need the vaccine to be healthy to be around these students, then that's what we need, because we need teachers in the classroom, and we need students in the classroom."

Perry said about 800 staff members, or about 50 percent of employees said they want the vaccine. He urged how it wasn't fair for other counties to be allowed to vaccinate their educators before Hamblen.

"Our individuals do everything that we asked them to do, and then as a leader, I think I failed them by not being able to get back to them as soon as possible," Perry said.

Now, they are working with a local pharmacy to potentially start giving the shots after school.

"But if we have to do it during school, we can do a virtual day, and then have teachers become vaccinated," Perry said.

The shots are a welcome option for a district whose had hundreds test positive for the virus.