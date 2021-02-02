Advisory board recommends no tuition increase for undergraduate students at UTK

The recommendation was part of a $1.32 billion budget proposal. It will go before the Board of Trustees in June.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students at the University of Tennessee Knoxville may not need to pay more tuition next year after the Campus Advisory Board voted Friday to recommend a 0% tuition increase to the Board of Trustees.

Undergraduate students can expect to pay $13,264 for in-state tuition, and $31,684 for out-of-state tuition, according to university officials.

The recommendation was part of a $1.32 billion budget proposal, which will go before the Board of Trustees in June. It also includes $18 million more in state appropriations compared to last year, as well as funding for increases in employee salaries.

The board is meant to make campus-level recommendations to the Board of Trustees. That includes making suggestions on operating budgets, strategic planning and tuition. They also advise the chancellor.

It also recognized Karmen Jones, the outgoing student representative and Student Government Association President, for her service.