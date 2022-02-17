Advocates file ethics complaints against three members of Knox County Board of Education

The complaints allege they could have violated Sunshine Laws by coordinating with each other and a private social media group to appear at a commission meeting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Parents and advocates filed ethics complaints against three members of the Knox County Board of Education on Thursday, alleging they violated state laws and did not follow the board's vote.

The group, KCS Parent Advocates for School Safety, filed the complaints against board members Betsy Henderson, Susan Horn and Board Chair Kristi Kristy. They had two specific complaints against the board members.

Both complaints were sent to board members Mike McMillan, Jennifer Owen and Evetty Satterfield.

Complaint 1 - Regarding accepting the will of the majority vote

In the first complaint, they said Henderson and Kristy submitted a signed letter to Knox County Law Director David Buuck that requested the attorney hire outside counsel in the board's federal case over mask requirements.

In the letter, they said, "As members of the Board of Education, if you refuse to hire outside counsel, we are requesting that the Knox County Commission pass a resolution for the Board to do so."

Buuck responded to the letter saying the law states the school board cannot hire outside counsel, and even if it were possible, hiring attorneys would cause "significant additional expense." He went on to say the outside counsel would do what the law department has already done.

"As a final note, although you are free to express your individual opinions on the campaign trail and otherwise, you have no authority to represent the KCSBOE outside of what the full Board has approved," said Buuck in the letter. "I point out what you request is contrary to the Motion passed at the February 9, 2022 meeting that “the Law Department do everything they feel is possible as quickly as they can that does not violate rules or jeopardize the case. This Office is following that direction of the Board and will continue to do so.”

The ethics complaint says Henderson and Kristy acted without full Board authorization, seeking outside counsel despite the motion made on Feb. 9 to support the law department.

They also said an appearance of Henderson, Horn and Kristy at the County Commission work session on Feb. 15 to introduce legislation that would allow the board to hire outside counsel violated the motion and Buuck's written response.

Complain 2 - Regarding the Tennessee Open Meetings Act

When Henderson, Horn and Kristy appeared at the County Commission, KCS PASS says they violated Tennessee state code requiring the public to be notified they planned on attending. They said no notice was given to the Knox County community that school board members would appear at the meeting.

The complaint also says they selectively disseminated their intent to appear, sharing their plans in private social media groups. It says they appeared at the Commission meeting with around 30 supporters as a result of selectively discussing plans with people.

"By privately communicating to decide and arrange the actions of February 15 and selectively disseminating their intent to appear at Commission, Henderson, Horn and Kristy violated the Tennessee Open Meetings Act," the complaint says.

Advocates said that a flier and other information was shared from a private and hidden Facebook group called "Knoxville Parents Against Masks" which previously encouraged members to block school entrances to protest the federal requirement for people to wear masks.

Similar groups were also mentioned in previous court filings for extreme displays of anger.