"It sounded like a bomb" | After explosion on campus, students say LMU should have given warning

The explosion Tuesday was caused by a hillside excavation blast gone wrong. It caused damage to vehicles around 1,000 feet away.

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Students at Lincoln Memorial University said there was no warning before an explosion sent rocks flying towards their cars and classrooms Tuesday.

The university said Wednesday the prior day's excavation blast broke windows and damaged cars. But they also said that no one was hurt.

Sitting in her car before a freshman biology glass, Grace Franley found herself in the line of fire.

"It's a normal day, think you're going to class and then just boom," she said. "It sounded like a bomb, it was like a bomb went off. I thought someone was bombing the school."

An explosion gone wrong from a construction project more than 200 yards away sent rocks flying through the air, including one that hit her yellow Nissan.

"Something went wrong," said LMU Board of Trustees Chairman Pete Debusk.

He said a liquid fertilizer excavation blast hit a fault in the rock wall being cleared as fill dirt for an LMU road project.

"When it has a fault in it, it just turns into a cannon," he said, adding that construction will continue. "It threw a rock through the building where the stairs are at, so if you're going to have a rock hit the building, that's a good place to hit it."

But he offered no apology to students who say they could've been walking down those stairs when the blast went off.

"What do you say? These things happen. Accidents happen," he said.

Debusk added that he's thankful no students were hurt.

Fraley said if the explosion happened minutes later during a class change, the situation may have been worse.

She said the university and construction contractor should have warned students.