KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Black Coffee Justice in Knoxville said a Black Lives Mural will be repainted after being vandalized on July 30.

Community organizers said they plan to repaint the mural on Saturday, August 15 at 8 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the organization said it plans to “paint the hurt away and use this space as an opportunity to heal and grow together.”