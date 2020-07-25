Alcoa City Schools notifies parents of COVID-19 case in Alcoa Middle School

Officials with Alcoa City Schools said that contact tracing has been completed and anyone in close contact with the person will be notified.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Families in Alcoa City Schools received an email Friday that a person had tested positive for COVID-19 at Alcoa Middle School.

In the notice, officials said that contact tracing had been completed and that anyone who was in close contact with the person will be notified by phone and email in the next 24 hours.

People who are contacted will need to quarantine their child for 14 days, according to the email. However, if parents can produce a doctor's note or a negative test result, their children will be able to return to school sooner.

Children who are under quarantine will not be allowed to attend classes or participate in school activities. However, officials said they should still participate virtually to be counted present.