Alcoa City Schools welcomes students back to class on a staggered schedule

Students in Alcoa will return back to school at different times throughout the week, before their first full official week starting July 24.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Students in Alcoa started returning back to class on Monday, July 17.

They started return to school on a staggered schedule. The first day for students differed between the elementary, middle and high schools based on grade level and last name. The school system's first full week for all students will start on July 24.

The school system's staggered schedule is available below.

Alcoa Elementary School and Alcoa Intermediate School (1st - 5th)

Monday, July 17th (Last Names A-Ge)

Tuesday, July 18th (Last Names Gi-O)

Wednesday, July 19th (Last Names P-Z)

Thursday, July 20th (All students)

Alcoa Middle School

Monday, July 17th (All 6th Grade)

Tuesday, July 18th (All 7th Grade)

Wednesday, July 19th (All 8th Grade)

Thursday, July 20th (All students)

Alcoa High School

Monday, July 17th (All 9th grade)

Tuesday, July 18th (All 9th and 10th grade)

Wednesday, July 19th (All students)

Start and End Times (Not changing)

AES and AIS: (7:45-2:45)

AMS: (8:30-3:30)

AHS: (8:15-3:15)