Alcoa community center hosts college fair for historically Black colleges and universities

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and all middle and high school students are welcome to attend.

ALCOA, Tenn. — A community center in Alcoa will host a college fair where students can learn about their choices to pursue higher education if they want to study at historically Black colleges and universities.

The event will be at the Martin Luther King Community Center Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m. Some of the colleges attending include Tennessee State University, Clark Atlanta University, Bluefield State College and more. Students who attend will be able to talk about each school with representatives from them.

They will be able to learn about degree programs, the campus environment, how the college can help their careers and more. All middle and high school students will be welcome to attend the event, organizers said.

HBCUs are any historically Black higher education institution that was established before 1964, which said its main mission was the education of Black Americans. They are usually accredited by a recognized agency and offer all students, regardless of races, the chance to develop their skills.