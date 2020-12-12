Alcoa mom continues to put son's education first while struggling to find full-time job

In August, an Alcoa mom made the decision to focus on her son's education after he was starting to fall behind due to virtual learning.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Paying the bills or focusing on your child's education?

In August, an Alcoa mom made the decision to focus on her son's education after he was starting to fall behind while in a virtual learning program.

However, to help her son Elizabeth Carpenter had to quit her job since she wasn't able to work from home or get enough time off to help him during the week.

Her son, Anthony, a fourth-grader in Alcoa City Schools, was having a lot of challenges with virtual learning. Many students like him faced similar challenges this semester.

Taking a risk, she left her job as an essential worker.

Now in December, she's working part-time as a private duty nurse but continues to look for a full-time job. Most of all, her main focus is still Anthony's education.

"He has been a big support. He tells me it's ok mom, it's okay, don't be so stressed," said Carpenter.

Right now he does in-person learning two days a week and virtual learning other days. While virtual learning was easier to maneuver since the beginning, he still struggles.

"That's my scare for the kids, especially ones like him that don't do it without someone sitting right on top of them," she said. "Having that interaction of, 'ok focus. What do you need to be doing?' is important."

Carpenter continues to pray for an opportunity and for school to return to more in-person learning next year.

"How do we keep our home, or food on the table?" she said. "Do all the things we need to do. Especially this time of year we want to provide and give our kids everything we can at Christmas time."

She said she doesn't regret any of her decisions and knows she's not the only parent having to make difficult decisions.

"There's no other way I could have done it, for my family, for him. I'm never going to say I regret that for taking care of him, never," she said. "I wish I could have seen a way through it."