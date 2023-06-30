Alcoa Schools releases new dress code and cell phone policies

The Alcoa Board of Education will let students have devices, but they must stay off and inside of a backpack.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Students in Alcoa will need to follow some new dress code rules after the board of education announced changes to the policy.

They said students will not be able to wear head coverings except for medical or religious reasons, and the hem of shorts, skirts and dresses will need to reach fingertip-length. It also says shirts cannot stretch longer than shorts or skirts, and clothes need to completely cover the torso.

The policy also says any "article of clothing or accessory which displays a message that is materially or substantially disruptive or makes an inference to alcohol, drugs, tobacco, sex, or any illegal substance shall not be worn."

The policy also says blankets are not allowed at any time, and visible piercings other than ear or nose studs, need to be removed or covered.

Alcoa Schools also released a cell phone policy allowing students between kindergarten and eighth grade to have phones, as long as they are turned off and kept in a backpack. Otherwise, the phone may be taken away. It also says cameras on phones cannot be used during school hours.