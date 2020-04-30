For the first time in its history, all University of Tennessee campuses are proposing 0 percent tuition increases to their individual advisory boards.

The boards will meet in May to discuss it then pass their recommendations to UT President Randy Boyd and the UT Board of Trustees in June for the final decision.

If approved, both undergraduate and graduate students will experience no tuition increases for the 2020-2021 academic year at the system’s campuses located in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin.

“Our students and their families are struggling right now, many financially,” said Boyd. “Our chancellors and I strongly believe that we need to do everything we can to provide them the support they need to continue their education at UT, and to make our University as affordable as possible for our incoming students.”

All UT campuses moved to online learning on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue virtually through the summer semester. No decision has been made about classes in the fall.

UT Knoxville will begin phasing employees back to work on campus starting in May with the goal of all of them returning for a "new normal" in August.

