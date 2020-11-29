Anderson County High School moving to virtual learning starting Monday

Anderson County Schools said all students at the high school will do virtual learning until Dec. 7.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools announced that all students at Anderson County High School will be moving to virtual learning starting Monday, Nov. 30.

The district said the decision was due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and an inability to staff all necessary instructional positions.

Students will need to login to their Google Classroom for instruction, according to the district.