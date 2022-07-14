Anderson Co. Board of Education votes to give schools $40 per student to help cover cost of school supplies

Leaders of Anderson County Schools said parents would not need to buy the usual start-of-the-year school supplies. They will be provided.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents of students in Anderson County Schools may not need to worry about buying school supplies this year. Leaders said that they were giving every school $40 per student to cover the cost to parents for school supplies this year.

They said usual school supplies will be provided and parents will not need to buy the usual assortment of paper, binders, pencils and other essentials. However, information about the exact supplies that schools would buy was not immediately available.

"With the rising cost of food, gas, and other products caused by inflation, we hope that this initiative will help families in our community," they said on social media.

Anyone who wants to help students can also donate to The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools, they said on social media.

People can also donate at the "Stuff the Bus" event on July 29 and July 30 at the Walmart in Clinton. That event will run from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday.