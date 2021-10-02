Anderson County Schools mourning death of Lake City Elementary principal

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Henry Baggett, long time principal at Lake City Elementary School, died unexpectedly Tuesday night.
Baggett was first named principal at LCES in 2011, according to the district. He loved the staff and students and worked tirelessly to make sure they had everything they needed to be successful.
The district said he was always smiling and often talked about how he loved being principal at LCES.
The school closed on Wednesday but will reopen Thursday on a normal schedule with extra counselors on hand to support staff and students as they deal with this loss, according to Anderson County Schools.