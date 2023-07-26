Anderson Co. Schools' nursing clinics remodeled ahead of new school year

A nurse with Anderson County Schools said nurses have new equipment and stations this year to help them keep children healthy.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Nurse clinics in Anderson County Schools were remodeled ahead of the upcoming school year after the school district received a state grant to update all school clinics.

They said the grant program was created as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, meant to make sure children stay healthy when they're at school. Melissa Davis, a school nurse in Anderson County, said the renovations would help them serve students and keep school communities healthy.

"A great thing about coming back this year is that all of the clinics in the county were remodeled. We received funds from an ELS grant and we have updated, modernized equipment — modernized stations," she said.