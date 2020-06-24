Anderson County Schools to check temperatures every day

It will also offer online options for parents who aren't comfortable sending their kids to school.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said it plans to check the temperature of every student and staff member every day when school starts back up.

School officials announced that during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

This is one of the steps it's taking to make sure students are safe during the school year.

It will also offer online options for parents who aren't comfortable sending their kids to school.

"We are looking at everything possible that we can to make sure we are following guidelines and keeping everyone safe for our students and staff and anyone in our building," said Eric Snider, director of secondary education.