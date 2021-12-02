Anderson County Schools to stop taking student temperatures starting Feb. 16

Officials said that the decision was made due to recommendations from the Tennessee Department of Health.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools will no longer take student temperatures in the morning, at the start of the school day. The change to the school system's morning routine will start Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Officials said that the decision to stop taking temperatures was made due to recommendations from the Tennessee Department of Health. They also said that parents had been self-monitoring students, and few have been found with a temperature so far.

In June, educators said that they planned to take the temperature of every student and staff member to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks were not required at school.

On Friday, the CDC also released guidance on reopening schools across the U.S. In it, health leaders emphasized that students and staff should wear masks and practice social distancing. However, they also said they were not calling for a mandate to reopen U.S. schools.

They also emphasized that educators should implement some diagnostic testing and contact tracing policies to find new infections and separate people with symptoms from others.