Anderson Co. summer school seeks to close the gap of pandemic learning loss

More than 400 students can attend summer school in Anderson County for free, thanks to a state grant.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools saw record numbers for summer school enrollment this year.

According to the Tennessee Board of Education, reading proficiency in third graders dropped nearly 50% during the COVID-19 pandemic, and mathematics dropped 65%.

Anderson County Schools has around 6,000 students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Their summer school program is offered for children in elementary school.

Anderson County Schools' summer school coordinator Lyndsay Foust said the district identified a need in grades K-5.

"I think that parents, teachers and everyone else has seen the need for some students to have that extra push in reading and math, especially after being virtual, you know, and missing in-person school time," Foust said, "So I think that's really led the push to having this bigger summer school group this year."

400 students enrolled in Anderson County's summer school program. That is nearly double the numbers that the district has seen in previous years.

Typically, there would be an extra cost to attend summer school. However, this year, students were able to attend school for free.

A grant from the Tennessee Board of Education allotted extra funding to allow students to catch up with their curriculum at no cost.

"Summer school right now is free to every child," Foust said, "So they don't pay for summer school or lunch or snack or anything like that."

In Anderson County, summer school allows students to experience smaller class sizes; which, in turn, means more one-on-one attention.

The school also emphasized the importance of making summer school a fun experience for elementary school students.

"They're getting to play outside a little bit more. We're having art activities and art projects each week. The students have loved taking part in those and connecting it to their reading and writing that they're learning," Foust said.

The contribution from the state, coupled with a dedicated teaching staff has made a big impact on the students in attendance.