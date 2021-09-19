Andersonville Elementary School mandating masks for students and staff

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Andersonville Elementary School announced on their Facebook page that the school will be requiring masks in school for students and staff.
The Anderson County School Board will be requiring masks in school until the positive case count goes below 2%. Masks will be available at school as needed.
However, parents who wish to opt-out their children must complete an online form on Skyward per Gov. Bill Lee's Executive Order No. 84. The form cannot be accessed through the app or on mobile devices.