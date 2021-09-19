Andersonville Elementary School mandating masks for students and staff

The Anderson County School Board is mandating that all students and staff wear masks until the positive case count goes below 2%.

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Andersonville Elementary School announced on their Facebook page that the school will be requiring masks in school for students and staff.

