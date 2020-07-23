Answers to parent questions about the Knox County Schools virtual learning option

Parents still had some questions as the deadline for virtual learning inched closer on Wednesday. Here are the answers to some things they wanted to know.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hours before the deadline to apply for the virtual learning plan for Knox County Schools, parents who've signed up and some who were still considering it had some questions.

Here is a look at some of their questions and the answers we got from the school system:



Where do we pick up written forms for Chromebooks if I'm having trouble filling out the online form?

You can pick up a printed copy from your school on Friday, July 24. But if you can get online, the online form is already available.



If I haven't gotten a response to my IT ticket, is my kid registered?

The school system said yes. All tickets made before the deadline will be honored.



If a high school student opts for virtual but is supposed to be in honors/AP classes, will those options still be honored? Can they get AP/honors online?

According to KCS, class offerings will largely be based on demand among virtual students at each school. In some cases, classes that are not available through the school may be offered district-wide through the QuEST program, but only if there is sufficient demand from students who cannot access those courses at their base school.

What should parents who have children with IEPs know? Where should they go to get that info?

The system said The best place to find information about IEPs is at their Special Education FAQ.



If a parent signs up through Aspen Wednesday and it takes a day to process, will their enrollment still be on time?

KCS said yes, their enrollment will still be online. If someone is in the queue for virtual enrollment but it hasn't processed, they will still be considered as enrolled.