Arrowmont selects new executive director from Knoxville to lead school

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn — Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg will have a new executive director come July.

Following a national search, Trudy Hughes from Knoxville will lead the oldest craft school in Tennessee.

Hughes has been vice president of regional advancement at the East Tennessee Foundation for the past eight years. The foundation has worked to support Arrowmont and other local organizations for many years through its public charity work.

"I would be remiss if I did not express our appreciation to the East Tennessee Foundation, Trudy’s current employer, for their many years’ support of Arrowmont. ETF is an important member of the Arrowmont community and a major contributor to East Tennessee’s quality of life,”Arrowmont Board of Governors president Steven Gottlieb said.

Before working at ETF, Hughes worked with children's advocacy organizations and held adjunct positions at several regional colleges and universities. She earned bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Human Services and a master’s degree in Community Counseling from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and Chattanooga.

“I am most honored to begin my service with Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts. Arrowmont has been a significant organization to me since my childhood. I look forward to the opportunity to be engaged daily to encourage, motivate, and assist others as they aspire to develop their creative talents,” Hughes said.