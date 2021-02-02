Austin-East Foundation presents $40,000 check to support students

The foundation was formed last year to help the school continue providing extracurricular activities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Austin-East community gathered inside the school's halls on Tuesday to present funds that will go towards supporting students.

The Austin-East Foundation presented a $40,000 check to Austin-East Magnet High School after hosting a fundraiser. Officials also said they were going to continue supporting the school for the long-term, continually providing funds the school may need to help students succeed.

The principal will decide specifically how the money is spent, according to members of the foundation. It is going directly to the school, instead of the Knox County Schools system. The foundation was formed around a year ago to help supplement funding for the school's extracurricular activities.

"We hope that it goes to anything that will enhance the learning experience of any students," said Sam Brown, a member of the foundation and President of the local NAACP branch. "Students that are involved with athletics, there are needs ... with the chess club, with the debate team, whatever. It can be supporting going to regional competitions or new uniforms."

Officials with the foundation said that they wanted students to feel like they were important parts of their community.