Austin East High School community celebrates students during Senior Day

Wednesday was Senior Day at Austin-East Magnet High School, a day meant to celebrate all the work seniors did and cheer on their plans for the future.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For years, a class of students at Austin-East Magnet High School worked hard to reach graduation and set themselves up for success in the future.

On Wednesday, the school's community gathered together to celebrate them. It was Senior Day, and educators gathered to celebrate more than 100 seniors at the event. Each student had a chance to be recognized for their work over the last few years, and to celebrate their future collegiate and career plans.

Officials with the school said the event was a chance to send students off with love and support from the community.

"This is an opportunity to celebrate them through scholarship and to recognize their accomplishments throughout high school, but also to celebrate where they are going after high school," said Tammi Campbell, the school's executive principal.