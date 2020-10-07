Austin Peay State University to offer virtual class options, require masks during Fall 2020 semester

The university released information about its reopening plans Friday, which includes mask requirements and virtual options.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Classes will begin on Aug. 24 at Austin Peay State University, with some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials announced that the university would offer in-person, virtual and hybrid classes as students return to campus. They also announced mask and social distancing requirements for faculty and students.

Officials said four different kinds of classes would be offered:

Traditional face-to-face classes

Traditional online courses offered in an asynchronous format (no specific days or times)

Online courses to be delivered synchronously (scheduled days and times)

Hybrid courses with differing levels of face-to-face interactions and remote delivery modes

They also said that faculty and staff would need to wear masks on campus, in buildings and in public areas. Officials are also encouraged to wear masks when outside, according to a press release. People not wearing a mask may be asked to leave a building or area, and failing to comply may result in disciplinary action, according to officials.

Some classrooms were reduced to 33 - 50 percent capacity. Others were moved to larger venues, to allow for social distancing and for full classes to meet.

There were also changes to the academic calendar. Classes will meet on Oct. 12 - 13, which was originally scheduled as Fall Break. The last day of face-to-face instruction will also be Wednesday, Nov. 25.

After the Thanksgiving holiday, officials said the university will administer all final assignments and exams remotely. The campus will remain open and operational until the end of the semester on Dec. 11.

Students will still be able to live on campus, with options for single and multiple-occupancy rooms. Officials said quarantine areas will be available for students who test positive for COVID-19 and can't return home.

Sporting events are also being planned, but specifics are still to be determined based on NCAA and OVC decisions. They will have reduced capacities, according to officials.