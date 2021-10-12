Average Tennessee ACT scores decline among 2021 graduating class

Participation rates for the exam also dropped slightly for the class of 2020-2021, compared to students last year.

Students across Tennessee continue to face unprecedented challenges in the classroom, and experts said it is could be reflected in the latest ACT scores across the state.

The Tennessee Department of Education released the state's results and participation rates for the exam on Wednesday. Leaders said that the participation rate slightly declined by 1% for the class of 2020-2021, falling to 96% of students who have taken the ACT.

The average composite score across the state also fell to 19.1, declining from 19.9 the year before. All students are required to take a postsecondary readiness exam, such as the ACT or the SAT, in their junior year of high school. However, lawmakers waived the ACT testing requirement for students in the 2019-2020 class due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the state, 17 districts had a 100% participation rate and only five districts had participation rates lower than 90%.

According to a release from officials, around 77% of students scored higher than 21, which is the benchmark score meant to indicate that a student is ready to attend college.

In Knox County, around 96% of all students took the ACT. The composite score for the county was 20.4, higher than the state average but just shy of the college-readiness benchmark. However, students of color in the county got an average composite score of 16.9. Economically disadvantaged students earned 16.7 on average in the county.