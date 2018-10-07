It's almost time to head back to school! But there's no need for first-day flutters.
We've got a full list of starting dates for East Tennessee school districts so you can plan ahead and go in fully prepared.
It's going to be a great semester!
School District Start Dates
Anderson County: August 3, *Register by August 1
Blount County: September 30
Campbell County: August 10
Claiborne County: August 9
Cocke County: August 3
Fentress County: August 6
Grainger County: August 6
Greene County: August 6
Hamblen County: August 3
Hancock County: August 1
Jefferson County: August 6
Knox County (TN): August 8
Knox County (KY): August 8
Loudon County: August 6
Maryville City: August 1
McMinn County: August 7
Monroe County: August 8
Morgan County: August 1
Roane County: August 9
Scott County: August 6
Union County: August 1
Whitley County: August 27