It's almost time to head back to school! But there's no need for first-day flutters.

We've got a full list of starting dates for East Tennessee school districts so you can plan ahead and go in fully prepared.

It's going to be a great semester!

School District Start Dates

Anderson County: August 3, *Register by August 1

Blount County: September 30

Campbell County: August 10

Claiborne County: August 9

Cocke County: August 3

Fentress County: August 6

Grainger County: August 6

Greene County: August 6

Hamblen County: August 3

Hancock County: August 1

Jefferson County: August 6

Knox County (TN): August 8

Knox County (KY): August 8

Loudon County: August 6

Maryville City: August 1​​​​​​​

McMinn County: August 7

Monroe County: August 8

Morgan County: August 1

Roane County: August 9

Scott County: August 6

Union County: August 1

Whitley County: August 27

