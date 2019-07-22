KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Summer is coming to a close for students across East Tennessee.

Even if you don't have a child headed back to school, the start of classes can still affect your commute. Here's a refresher on things to look out for to keep kids safe.

Watch out for bus stops

Slow down and watch for children congregating near bus stops. Some students will be waiting to be picked even when it is still early and dark outside, making them difficult to see. Watch for children who might dart into the street without checking for traffic.

Obey school bus traffic laws

A driver coming from either direction must stop as they approach the school bus and not proceed until the stop sign is down and the bus has begun moving.

It is against the law to pass a bus that has stopped to load or unload children. If you do not obey these laws, you can face a fine, as well as the fact that you're puting students in danger.

Slow down in school zones

Watch out for students and pedestrians when driving in school zones. All school zones have a 20 MPH speed limit unless otherwise posted.

Speeding in a school zone could result in you being charged with Reckless Driving.

