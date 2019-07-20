The summer break is coming to an end for many students across East Tennessee in the coming weeks.

This means it is time to start preparing to head back to school. For some families, finding affordable supplies can be difficult.

Saturday, July 20th two different East Tennessee groups held back-to-school giveaways to help.

In Cocke County, First Baptist Newport hosted a Backpack Blast at Newport City Park. This year, they had more than 550 bags ready to give out. There was also be free food, inflatables, face painting and hair cuts donated by local beauticians and barbers. The event began at 11 a.m. and ran until 2 p.m. Children needed to be present to receive a backpack.

In Blount County, Rio Revolution Church hosted a school supply giveaway. It started at 8 a.m. and went until noon at Heritage High School in Maryville. Last year's event helped more than 8,000 children and families.