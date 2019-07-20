TENNESSEE, USA — The summer break is coming to an end for many students across East Tennessee in the coming weeks.

This means it is time to start preparing to head back to school. For some families, finding affordable supplies can be difficult.

Saturday, July 20th two different East Tennessee groups will do back to school giveaways to help.

In Cocke County, First Baptist Newport is hosting a Backpack Blast at Newport City Park. This year, they have more than 550 bags ready to give out. There will also be free food, inflatables, face painting and hair cuts donated by local beauticians and barbers. The event begins at 11 a.m. and runs till 2. Children must be present to receive a backpack.

In Blount County, Rio Revolution Church is hosting a school supply giveaway. It starts at 8 a.m. and goes till noon at Heritage High School in Maryville. Last year's event helped more than 8 thousand children and families.