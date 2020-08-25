Big Brothers Big Sisters of East TN to host Back-to-School Drive

Big Brothers Big Sisters said it plans to serve nearly 200 kids and the organization is still looking for donations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kids across East Tennessee are heading back to school so Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee is helping students prepare.

Starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday, the non-profit will host a school supply drive for their mentees.

The drive will take the place of its annual Back-to-School Bash, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

Big Brothers Big Sisters said it plans to serve nearly 200 kids and the organization is still looking for donations.

"We're looking to add another supply drive day, so folks can absolutely still donate," said Brent Waugh CEO of the East Tennessee Big Brothers Big Sisters.

You can donate money or new package supplies from noon until 7 p.m. and Big Brothers Big Sisters mentees will pick up notebooks, folders, cleaning supplies, masks and more.