Bill allowing retired educators to be re-employed heads to Gov. Lee's desk

The bill, S.B. 2702, will allow some retirees to be re-employed as a teacher for kindergarten through twelfth grade, a substitute teacher, or a school bus driver.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that would allow some retirees in the Tennessee school system to return to work through July 2027 is headed to Governor Bill Lee's desk.

The bill, SB 2702, would specifically allow retirees who have been retired for at least 60 days to return to work as a teacher for kindergarten through twelfth grade, a substitute teacher or a school bus driver. They would not lose or have to suspend their retirement benefits if they follow some rules.

They would not be able to be re-employed for more than 1 year at a time, but they could be re-employed for multiple 1-year periods. Retirement benefits would also be reduced to 70% of the allowance they would otherwise get if they were not re-employed.

Their new employers would also need to either pay 5% of their pay rate to the state's retirement system, or a payment equal to what they would have paid if they were not returning to work.

Former retirees will not be eligible to get additional retirement benefits during their reemployment, according to the bill.

The bill is meant to widen the possible hiring pool of educators, helping schools close gaps in staffing as more educators say they are leaving the profession for ones with higher pay and less stress. The Tennessee Senate passed the bill on Monday and the House passed it earlier in March.