Bill helping Tennessee students take more dual enrollment courses headed to Gov. Lee's desk

The bill would allow students taking dual enrollment courses to get money from the state for four courses per year, instead of two.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill is headed to Governor Bill Lee's desk that is meant to help Tennessee students take more dual enrollment courses and earn college credit while still in high school.

The bill, H.B. 0752, would cover the cost of taking four courses at community colleges or Tennessee colleges of applied technology. It was sponsored by Representative Mark White (R - District 83).

"It saves students on their first year of higher education, and saves parents a lot of money," said White in a video posted on social media.

Previously, the state capped funding at two dual-enrollment courses. The new bill will take effect on January 1, 2022, according to the legislature's website.