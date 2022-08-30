Gov. Bill Lee discusses school safety actions taken across Tennesee

Lee issued an executive order in June 2022 that prioritized school safety across the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Gov. Bill Lee released a video on Monday discussing the actions his administration has taken to enhance school safety since signing Executive Order 97 in June 2022.

Lee issued the executive order in wake of the massing shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The order is intended to exchange school safety across the state and promote engagement with parents, schools and law enforcement.

Since the order was signed, more than 10,000 Tennesseans are using the Safe TN app—a free resource that allows people to confidentially report concerns at a child's school, according to Lee.

Lee said that expanded school-based behavioral health liaisons now cover all 95 counties and mobile crisis providers are available to families across the state by dialing 988. It is important to note that dialing 988 is not a state-exclusive service. In 2020, Congress assigned the new 988 dialing code to be operated through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Every school in the state has completed a physical school security assessment with each school district also receiving an updated "School Safety Plan Template." 104 districts have participated in school safety training, according to Lee.

Lee announced that frequent, unannounced checks on schools are being prioritized to ensure school door latches and precautions are in place.

State and local law enforcement has collaborated to provide proven, hands-on active shooter training courses in each Grand Division, according to Lee.

More than 600 SROs have received updated training and troopers with the Tennesee Highway Patrol are "building stronger relationships" with local school leadership, Lee said.