Blount Co. Board of Education votes unanimously for David Murrell as next director

David Murrell is expected to replace Rob Britt as the next director of schools, after he retires in June.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools chose who they want to be the next director of schools on Friday.

Officials said the board voted unanimously to enter into contract negotiations with David Murrell to take on the job. He is expected to take over for Rob Britt when he retires in June. He started serving in the position in 2009.

Murrell is the Blount County Schools Assistant Director of Operations but has worked in the Blount County school district since 1998. He started working as an elementary teacher at Porter Elementary and continued teaching until 2005.

He then became the assistant principal of Mary Blount Elementary School in 2005, before becoming the supervisor of elementary education and federal programs between 2007 and 2010. He then became the supervisor of human resources in 2010 and started working as the assistant director of schools in 2011.