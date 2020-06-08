Blount County Commission approves additional funding for schools Wednesday evening

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Commission met Wednesday evening and approved more money for the school system, to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They decided to provide funding for 14 more teachers to help with virtual learning, after more than 20 percent of Blount County students decided to learn from home for the first 9 weeks of class. Classes began on July 29.
The additional funding will also provide for 4 more custodians, to help with additional sanitation and cleaning guidelines in schools, according to officials.
The additional employees will be hired on a 1-year contract, according to officials and the commission meeting.
