Blount County Commission approves additional funding for schools Wednesday evening

The funding will pay for 14 more teachers and 4 more custodians. They will be brought on with a 1-year contract, officials said.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Commission met Wednesday evening and approved more money for the school system, to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They decided to provide funding for 14 more teachers to help with virtual learning, after more than 20 percent of Blount County students decided to learn from home for the first 9 weeks of class. Classes began on July 29.

The additional funding will also provide for 4 more custodians, to help with additional sanitation and cleaning guidelines in schools, according to officials.