Blount County provides free breakfast, lunch for students in June

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools Nutrition Department will be hosting free breakfast and lunch for any Blount County student during the first month of summer break.

Meals will be served from June 1 to June 23 every Monday through Friday and must be eaten on-site.

Families can choose any of these locations to eat at:

Eagleton Elementary

Eagleton College and Career

Heritage Middle

Lanier Elementary

Mary Blount Elementary

Montvale Elementary

Rockford Elementary

Townsend Elementary

Union Grove Middle

Walland Elementary

William Blount High 9th grade Academy

Families are asked to only visit one site per day, per meal. Breakfast will be served from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.