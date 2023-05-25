x
Education

Blount County provides free breakfast, lunch for students in June

Meals will be served from June 1 to June 23 every Monday through Friday and must be eaten on-site.
Credit: BCS

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools Nutrition Department will be hosting free breakfast and lunch for any Blount County student during the first month of summer break. 

 Families can choose any of these locations to eat at: 

  • Eagleton Elementary
  • Eagleton College and Career
  • Heritage Middle 
  • Lanier Elementary 
  • Mary Blount Elementary
  • Montvale Elementary
  • Rockford Elementary 
  • Townsend Elementary
  • Union Grove Middle
  • Walland Elementary
  • William Blount High 9th grade Academy 

Families are asked to only visit one site per day, per meal. Breakfast will be served from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Check-in at the school's front office before going to the cafe and call 865-984-1212 if you have any questions.

