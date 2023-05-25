Blount County provides free breakfast, lunch for students in June

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools Nutrition Department will be hosting free breakfast and lunch for any Blount County student during the first month of summer break.
Meals will be served from June 1 to June 23 every Monday through Friday and must be eaten on-site.
Families can choose any of these locations to eat at:
- Eagleton Elementary
- Eagleton College and Career
- Heritage Middle
- Lanier Elementary
- Mary Blount Elementary
- Montvale Elementary
- Rockford Elementary
- Townsend Elementary
- Union Grove Middle
- Walland Elementary
- William Blount High 9th grade Academy
Families are asked to only visit one site per day, per meal. Breakfast will be served from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Check-in at the school's front office before going to the cafe and call 865-984-1212 if you have any questions.