Blount County narrows down school director search to 5 candidates

The school board will meet on Thursday at 4 p.m. to finalize the interview questions and schedule times and dates for each candidate.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools is getting close to selecting its next school director.

Current Director of Schools Rob Britt will be retiring at the end of the school year after serving in the position since 2009.

"I want to take this opportunity to express my deepest and most sincere thanks to our Board of Education, BCS teachers, administrators, staff, employees, students, parents and community members for all they continue to contribute to our school community," he said during the announcement in January.

The school system said on Tuesday it has narrowed down the field of candidates to five people:

Shane Johnston, Director of Jefferson County Schools

Jake Jones, Blount County Schools Assistant Director of Curriculum

David Murrell, Blount County Schools Assistant Director of Operations

Alan Pratt, Associate Professor at UT Chattanooga and Executive Director at the National Rural Education Association

Keri Prigmore, Alcoa City Schools Director of Attendance and Coordinated School Health