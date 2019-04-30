As the Tennessee legislature prepares to give their final nod to a controversial voucher bill recently passed in the House and Senate, educators and parents are voicing their concerns in East Tennessee.

People in Blount County gathered outside their courthouse Monday evening to voice their opposition against that bill.

The bill, if passed, has some saying it will forever transform the education system of the state. It would give parents public money to send their kids to private schools and was introduced by a Knoxville representative.

It passed both a House and Senate vote in April, and now lawmakers between the two chambers are ironing out their differences in order to eventually send the bill to Governor Bill Lee's desk.

Lee made supporting a 'school-choice' voucher-style system one of his top priorities after taking office this year. His plan would create an education savings account that would give parents access to more than $7,000 of public funds to help pay for tuition at private schools.

That plan is nearly a reality, but has drawn criticism from some fearing it will diminish Tennessee's public school system. Protesters at the Blount County courthouse said lawmakers need to focus on supporting the public education sector foremost.

"By diverting public funds to private schools that do not face any kind of student outcome accountability, financial accountability, or special ed accountability... that just that just doesn't make sense," protester Emily Astor said.

When it comes to whether public schools will lose money if the bills become laws, the answer right now depends on who you ask.

"Our public schools will have more money per child when the dust settles," said Rep. Bill Dunn, who sponsored the bill.

Rep. Gloria Johnson disagrees, though.

"Public education will have the kids with the most disabilities, the kids with the most problems, and those public schools will have millions less than they had before," said Johnson.